Jan 31- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 28/01 28/01 02/02 2,550 nil nil 6,000
2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACH./BENT 31/01 31/01 31/01 nil TOCOM nil20/4200
3) CE SHILLA (14.0) JMB CRUDE 27/01 30/01 31/01 nil 48,000 nil 47,042
4) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 27/01 30/01 02/01 7,300 nil nil 27,700
5) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD 29/01 31/01 02/01 nil TOCOM nil 20,000
6) PEDHOULAS TRADER K-STEAM COAL 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 24,125 nil 56,142
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY nil 58 nil 30/01 ---
2) T BRITOIL/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
3) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 ---
4) BARGE CSD SICA SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 ---
5) T CHANDR/B CH PL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 ---
6) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 31/01 ---
7) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 28/01 ---
8) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 95,377 nil 29/01 ---
9) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/01 ---
10) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 95,377 nil 29/01 ---
11) DIAMOND T IOS CSF OIL nil 2,399 nil 30/01 ---
12) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 4,321 nil 30/01 ---
13) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 14,380 nil 31/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 31/01
2) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 31/01
3) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 31/01
4) ALPINE MYSTERY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 26,000 nil nil 31/01
5) GOLDEN ENDEVOUR WSS COAL nil 73,026 nil 31/01
6) MANDARINE NOBLE WW COAL nil 18,000 nil 02/01
7) DENSA PANTAR HL COAL nil 54,695 nil 02/01
8) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 1 (U) nil 02/01
9) CARTAGINA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 02/02
10) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/03
11) TRIUMPH ATL MS nil 35,000 nil 02/04
12) LOADSTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 02/04
13) GOOD PRIDE BENLINE GYPSUM nil 56,300 nil 02/05
14) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,297 nil 02/05
15) LOWLAND BECON MS COAL nil 56,000 nil 02/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL