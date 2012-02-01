Feb 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR 31/01 31/01 02/01 nil nil 24/26 31 2) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 28/01 28/01 02/03 900 nil nil 5,100 3) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACHINERY 30/01 31/01 02/02 40 nil nil 120 4) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE 29/01 02/01 02/02 nil TOCOM nil 95,377 5) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG 31/01 02/01 02/02 nil TOCOM nil 3,500 6) PEDHOULAS TRADER K-STEAM COAL 30/01 30/01 02/02 nil 21,000 nil 29,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T BRITOIL/B LEIG --- SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 2) T BRITOIL/B JMC --- MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 3) BARGE CSD SIC --- SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 4) T CHA/B CHAN P --- SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 --- 5) HAPPY SUCCESS --- SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/01 --- 6) INLACO BRAVE --- TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 28/01 --- 7) SWARNA KRISHNA --- CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/01 --- 8) DESH SAMMAN --- CRUDE nil 95,377 nil 29/01 --- 9) DIAMOND T --- CSF OIL nil 2,399 nil 30/01 --- 10) M.SHUBHATREYA --- LPG nil 4,321 nil 30/01 --- 11) M.MAHATREYA --- LPG nil 14,380 nil 31/01 --- 12) GOLDEN ENDEVOUR --- COAL nil 73,026 nil 31/01 --- 13) ALPINE MISTERY --- MS/ATF/HSD 26,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 14) SONG LIN WAN --- NAPHTHA 1,700 nil nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 02/01 2) DENSA PANTHER HL COAL nil 54,695 nil 02/01 3) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 1 (U) nil 02/01 4) CARTAGINA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 02/02 5) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/03 6) TRIUMPH (IOC A/C) ATL MS nil 3,500 nil 02/04 7) LOADSTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 02/04 8) GOOD PRIDE BENLINE GYPSUM nil 56,300 nil 02/05 9) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,297 nil 02/05 10) CPO CHINA ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 02/05 11) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/05 12) ARCHANGDALES GAB ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 02/05 13) LOWLAND BECON MS COAL nil 56,000 nil 02/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL