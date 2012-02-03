Feb 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 28/01 28/01 02/04 2,450 nil nil 1,303 2) INLACO BARAVE JMC TIMBER 28/01 02/02 02/07 nil 400(U) nil 5,229 3) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 01/02 02/02 02/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 31/01 02/01 02/04 nil 6,282 nil 4,252 5) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE 29/01 02/02 02/03 nil 54,500 nil 40,877 6) ALPINE MISTERY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 31/01 02/02 02/03 23,500 nil nil 1,000 7) GOLDEN ENDEVOUR WSS COAL 31/01 02/02 02/05 nil 10,392 nil 62,634 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T BRITOIL/BA LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 2) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 3) BARGE CSD SIC SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 4) T CHAND/B CHAND P GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 --- 5) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACH. nil n.a. nil 02/03 --- 6) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/01 --- 7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 4,321 nil 30/01 --- 8) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 1,700 nil nil 02/01 --- 9) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 02/01 --- 10) CARTAGINA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 02/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/03 2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 02/04 3) LOADSTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 02/05 4) GOOD PRIDE (ACC) BENLINE GYPSUM nil 56,300 nil 02/05 5) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,297 nil 02/05 6) CPO CHINA ATL ATF nil 36,000 nil 02/05 7) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/05 8) ARCHANGELOS GA ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 02/05 9) DONAU SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 02/05 10) TRIUMPH (IOC A/C) ATL MS nil 3,500 nil 02/06 11) REMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,859 nil 02/06 12) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/06 13) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 02/07 14) STEAD FAST ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 02/07 15) CHEM BULK VIRGIN JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/08 16) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 44,000 nil 02/09 17) MARIA PRINCESS IOS CRUDE nil 83,000 nil 02/09 18) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL nil 58,000 nil 13/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL