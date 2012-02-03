Feb 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 28/01 28/01 02/04 2,450 nil nil 1,303
2) INLACO BARAVE JMC TIMBER 28/01 02/02 02/07 nil 400(U) nil 5,229
3) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 01/02 02/02 02/03 nil n.a. nil n.a.
4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 31/01 02/01 02/04 nil 6,282 nil 4,252
5) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE 29/01 02/02 02/03 nil 54,500 nil 40,877
6) ALPINE MISTERY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 31/01 02/02 02/03 23,500 nil nil 1,000
7) GOLDEN ENDEVOUR WSS COAL 31/01 02/02 02/05 nil 10,392 nil 62,634
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) T BRITOIL/BA LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
2) T BRITOIL/B JMC GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 ---
3) BARGE CSD SIC SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 ---
4) T CHAND/B CHAND P GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 ---
5) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACH. nil n.a. nil 02/03 ---
6) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 29/01 ---
7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 4,321 nil 30/01 ---
8) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 1,700 nil nil 02/01 ---
9) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 02/01 ---
10) CARTAGINA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 02/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 02/03
2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 02/04
3) LOADSTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 02/05
4) GOOD PRIDE (ACC) BENLINE GYPSUM nil 56,300 nil 02/05
5) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE nil 94,297 nil 02/05
6) CPO CHINA ATL ATF nil 36,000 nil 02/05
7) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/05
8) ARCHANGELOS GA ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 02/05
9) DONAU SW LPG nil 7,000 nil 02/05
10) TRIUMPH (IOC A/C) ATL MS nil 3,500 nil 02/06
11) REMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,859 nil 02/06
12) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/06
13) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 02/07
14) STEAD FAST ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 02/07
15) CHEM BULK VIRGIN JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/08
16) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 44,000 nil 02/09
17) MARIA PRINCESS IOS CRUDE nil 83,000 nil 02/09
18) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL nil 58,000 nil 13/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL