Feb 06- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER 28/01 02/02 02/07 nil1209(U) nil2394(U)
2) RATNA PUJA JMB CRUDE 02/05 02/06 02/07 nil TOCOM nil 94,297
3) DONAU SW LPG 02/05 02/06 02/07 nil TOCOM nil 7,000
4) GOOD PRIDE BENLINE GYPSUM 02/05 02/05 nil TOCOM nil 56,300
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
2) TUG BRITOIL 63 GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 ---
3) BARGE CSD SICA SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 ---
4) BARGE CHANDRA PL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 18/01 ---
5) G VILLE/M JEWEL GSA MACH. nil n.a. nil 02/03 ---
7) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/05 ---
8) T CHAND/B JMC GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/06 ---
9) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 30,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
10) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 02/01 ---
11) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/05 ---
12) ARCHANGELOS GAB ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 02/05 ---
13) CPO CHINA ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 02/05 ---
14) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 75,500 nil 02/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TRIUMPH ATL MS nil 3,500 nil 02/06
2) REMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,859 nil 02/06
3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/06
4) STEAD FAST ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 02/06
5) MALHARI JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 02/06
6) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 nil 03/06
7) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,414 nil 02/07
8) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 02/07
9) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 8,500 nil nil 02/08
10) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 02/08
11) KONG QUE ZUO ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/08
12) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 02/09
13) CHEM BULK VIRGIN GJMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/09
14) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 44,000 nil 02/10
15) MARIA PRINCESS IOS CRUDE nil 83,000 nil 02/10
16) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 02/11
17) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 02/12
18) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL nil 58,000 nil 13/02
19) SACHEM PACE KIN-SHIP PH.ACID nil 5,999 nil 14/02
20) C BORN LEGEND JMB MACHINERY nil 200/175 nil 03/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL