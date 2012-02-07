Feb 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 01/02 06/02 17/02 nil 108(U) nil7756(U)
2) MALHARI JMB CPO 06/02 06/02 08/02 nil 2,819 nil 4,181
3) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER 28/01 02/02 08/02 nil1276(U) nil1118(U)
4) GREEN VILLE GSA SPM OP. 03/02 06/02 07/02 nil 136(U) nil 34(U)
5) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 05/02 07/02 07/02 nil n.a. nil n.a.
6) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 01/02 06/02 07/02 20,000 nil nil 16,000
7) DONAU SW LPG 05/02 06/02 07/02 nil 5,200 nil 1,800
8) GOOD PRIDE BENLINE GYPSUM 02/05 02/05 02/08 nil 21,060 nil 35,240
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MARITIME JEWEL GSA MACH. n.a. nil nil 03/02 ---
2) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 05/02 ---
3) ARCHANGELOS ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 05/02 ---
4) CPO CHINA ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 05/02 ---
5) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 75,500 nil 06/02 ---
6) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/02 ---
7) STEAD FAST ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 06/02 ---
8) REMI JMB CRUDE nil 92,859 nil 06/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TRIUMPH ATL MS nil 3,500 nil 07/02
2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 12 (U) nil 07/02
3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,414 nil 07/02
4) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 07/02
5) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 8,500 nil nil 08/02
6) KONG QUE ZUO ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 08/02
7) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 09/02
8) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15(U) nil 09/02
9) CHEM BULK VIRGIN JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 09/02
10) SWARNA BRAHMAP JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 09/02
11) MALAVIKA ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 09/02
12) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 44,000 nil 10/02
13) MARIA PRINCESS IOS CRUDE nil 83,000 nil 10/02
14) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 11/02
15) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 12/02
16) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL nil 58,000 nil 13/02
17) GOLDEN GATE DBK RBDPO nil 5,500 nil 13/02
18) SACHEM PACE KIN-SHIP PH.ACID nil 5,999 nil 14/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL