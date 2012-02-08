ADVISORY-Change of underlying papers in

This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 13th June 2017. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 12 YEAR 07.59% 2029 12 YEAR 06.79% 2029 14 YEAR 09.20% 2030 14 YEAR 08.97% 2030 15 YEAR 08.28% 2032 15 YEAR 07.95% 2032 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 13th June 2017. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or w