Feb 09- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 02/01 02/06 17/02 nil 688(U) nil6471(U) 2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 02/07 02/08 02/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) STEAD FAST ML CPO 02/06 02/08 02/10 nil 4,726 nil 11,074 4) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER 28/01 02/02 02/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG 02/05 02/08 02/11 nil 1,456 nil 11,544 6) ARCHANGELOS G ATL VGO 02/05 02/07 02/10 nil 12,800 nil 16,800 7) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE 02/06 02/09 02/10 nil n.a. nil 75,500 8) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 02/09 02/09 02/10 nil n.a.255/300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 2) TUG BRITOIL 63 GSA MACH(SPM OP) nil n.a. nil 01/07 --- 3) BARGE CSD SICAL P SICAL SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 01/10 --- 4) MARITIME JEWEL GSA MACH. nil n.a. nil 02/03 --- 6) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/08 --- 7) T CHAND/B JMC GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/06 --- 8) G VILLE / C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 02/08 --- 9) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/06 --- 10) REMI (14.0) JMB CRUDE nil 92,859 nil 02/06 --- 11) DARYA SHAAN (9.50)DIX CEMENT nil 17,414 nil 02/07 --- 12) PRATHIBHA CAU ATL FO nil 5,000 nil 02/07 --- 13) KONG QUE ZUO ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 02/08 --- 14) MALAVIKA ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 02/09 --- 15) CHEM BULK VIRG JMB M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 02/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SWARNA BRAHM JMB CRUDE nil 50,584 nil 02/09 2) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 8,500 nil nil 02/10 3) MARIA PRINCESS IOS CRUDE nil 83,000 nil 02/10 4) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF nil 42,000 nil 02/11 5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 02/11 6) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 BC nil 02/12 7) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/02 8) LOWLANDS BEC MS COAL nil 58,000 nil 13/02 9) GOLDEN GATE DBK RBDPO nil 5,500 nil 13/02 10) INTREPID CANADA IOS RBD nil 4,000 nil 13/02 11) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 10,210 nil 13/02 12) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HSD/ATF 59,000 nil nil 14/02 13) SACHEM PACE KIN-SHIP PH.ACID nil 5,999 nil 14/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL