Feb 14Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 02/01 02/06 17/02 nil 856 nil 2,144 2) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF 02/11 02/11 15/02 nil 8,453 nil 6,047 3) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE 02/09 13/02 14/02 nil 18,400 nil 32,184 4) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 13/02 14/02 16/02 nil 810 nil 9,400 5) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL 13/02 13/02 15/02 nil 31,934 nil 26,066 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT **************************************************************************************** 1) INLACO BRAVE NA MAIZE 8,500 nil nil 02/09 --- 2) JAG LAXMI NA CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 02/11 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA NA LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/12 --- 4) GOLDEN GATE NA RBDPO nil 5,500 nil 02/12 --- 5) ORCHID NA FO nil 12,000 nil 14/02 --- 6) RED EAGLE NA MS/HSD 59,000 nil nil 14/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ********************************************************************************* 1) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 14/02 2) SACHEM PACE KIN-SHIP PH.ACID nil 5,999 nil 14/02 3) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 50/100 14/02 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 14/02 5) BARGE ROMINOY nil MACHINERY nil 583 nil 15/02 6) SANMAR PHOENIX WW COAL nil 35,000 nil 16/02 7) JASMINE JOY ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 16/02 8) KIRKEHOLMEN ACT STY.MONO nil 900 nil 16/02 9) MINE GALAXY GAC BTY.ACRYL nil 450 nil 16/02 10) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 16/02 11) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 16/04 12) GREEN WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 94,485 nil 17/02 13) SCROPIOUS IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 17/02 14) MOONRAY ATL COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/02 15) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 208/400 19/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL