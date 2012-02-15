Feb 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 147/-- 75/100 2) SICHEM PACE KIN-SHIP PH.ACID 15/02 15/02 17/02 nil 994 nil 5,005 3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 02/01 02/06 17/02 nil 841(U) nil 1303(U) 4) NAVDHENU PURNA ASP IOF 02/11 02/11 16/02 nil TOCOM nil 6,047 5) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil 14,442 nil 35,558 6) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 02/11 14/02 17/02 nil 56,400 nil 36,400 7) RED EAGELE SSM MS/HSD 14/02 15/02 16/02 TOOCM nil nil 59,000 8) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 13/02 14/02 ----- nil 4,640 nil 4,590 9) LOWLANDS BECON MS COAL 13/02 13/02 ----- nil 25,208 nil 2,125 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 8,500 nil nil 02/09 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 02/12 --- 3) GOLDEN GATE DBK RBDPO nil 5,500 nil 02/12 --- 4) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 12,000 nil 14/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BARGE BLUE DAY nil MACHINERY nil 583 nil 15/02 2) LIME GALAXY GAC BTY.ACRYLATE nil 450 nil 15/02 3) SANMAR PHOENIX WW COAL nil 35,000 nil 16/02 4) JASMINE JOY ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 16/02 5) KIRKEHOLMEN ACT STY.MONOMER nil 900 nil 16/02 6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 16/02 7) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 16/02 8) GREEN WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 94,485 nil 17/02 9) SCROPIOUS IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 17/02 10) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 18/02 11) MOONRAY ATL COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/02 12) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 208/400 19/02 13) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 7,000 nil 19/02 14) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 9,750 nil 20/02 16) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL