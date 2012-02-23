Feb 23- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 09/02 15/02 23/02 570 nil nil 370 2) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 20/02 22/02 23/02 nil 6,163 nil 2,337 3) SCROPIOUS IOS FO 17/02 20/02 23/02 nil n.a. nil COMP 4) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE 22/02 23/02 24/02 nil TOCOM nil 91,388 5) EAGLE ASIA 05 SPSPL CPO 21/02 23/02 24/02 nil TOCOM nil 7,000 6) RED FIN JMB GYPSUM 22/02 23/02 25/02 nil 5,500 nil 49,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T BRITOIL/B LEIG GAC SPM OP. nil nil nil 23/12 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 23/02 --- 3) DL NAVIG 8 IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 20/02 --- 4) GLENDA MELODY ATL ATF 26,000 nil nil 22/02 --- 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 23/02 --- 6) KIRKEHOLMEN ACT STY.MON nil 900 (P) nil 23/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) B BLUMING D/T ROS --- MACHINERY nil n.a. nil 23/02 2) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 23/02 3) K.Y.VENUS ACT METHANOL nil 1,900 nil 23/02 4) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 15 nil nil 24/02 5) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 15 nil nil 24/02 6) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 9,750 nil 24/02 7) MATSUSHIRO ORIENTAL EXI MARINE HOSE nil 55 (U) nil 24/02 8) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/02 9) GOOD PACIFIC FALCON LIMESTONE nil 27,500 nil 24/02 10) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 24/02 11) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER nil 8,904 nil 25/02 12) TINOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 94,483 nil 25/02 13) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 25/02 14) BSLE STAR CSC GRANITE 1,500 nil nil 25/02 15) ERL YNE SEAWAYS COAL nil 18,000 nil 26/02 16) PRIMA STEALTH GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/02 17) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,600 nil 28/02 18) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/02 19) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 28/02 20) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 29/02 21) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 85,000 nil 29/02 22) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 51/30/30 nil nil 03/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL