Feb 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) INLACO BRAVE JMC MAIZE 09/02 15/02 24/02 250 nil nil 50 2) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY 24/02 24/02 24/02 TOCOM nil nil 15(U) 3) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 23/02 23/02 24/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) GOOD PACIFIC FALCON L.STONE 24/02 24/02 26/02 nil TOCOMP nil 27,500 5) MAERSK GUSTO ATL LPG 23/02 23/02 26/02 nil 903 nil 12,097 6) GLENDA MELODY ATL ATF 22/02 24/02 25/02 4,540 nil nil 21,460 7) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE 22/02 23/02 24/02 nil 78,976 nil 12,412 8) EAGLE ASIA 05 SPSPL CPO 21/02 23/02 24/02 nil n.a. nil COMP 9) RED FIN JMB GYPSUM 22/02 23/02 25/02 nil 21,352 nil 28,148 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DL NAVIG 8 IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 20/02 --- 2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 23/02 --- 3) KIRKEHOLMEN ACT STY.MON nil 900(U) nil 23/02 --- 4) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 15(U) nil nil 24/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) K.Y.VENUS ACT METHANOL nil 1,900 nil 24/02 2) GALAXY JMB CPO nil 9,750 nil 24/02 3) MATSUSHIRO ORIENTAL EXIMMARINE HOSE nil 55 nil 24/02 4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 24/02 5) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 25/02 6) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER nil 3,615 nil 25/02 7) BSLE STAR CSC GRANITE 1,800 nil nil 25/02 8) TINOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 94,483 nil 26/02 9) ERL YNE SEAWAYS COAL nil 18,000 nil 26/02 10) JAG PRATHIBHA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 26/02 11) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/02 12) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/02 13) BARGE BLUMING n.a. MACHINERY nil 4(U) nil 27/02 14) COURCHEVILLE SEAWORLD LPG nil 8,500 nil 27/02 15) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 28/02 16) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,600 nil 28/02 17) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 28/02 18) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 85,000 nil 29/02 19) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 01/03 20) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 101(U) nil nil 03/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL