Feb 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 26/02 26/02 28/02 nil nil -/167133/300
2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) TINOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil 57,600 nil 36,883
4) DL NAVIG 8 IOS LAN 20/02 26/02 27/02 28,200 nil nil 3,700
5) ERL YNE SEAWAYS COAL 27/02 27/02 27/02 nil 3,861 nil 14,134
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) TUG BRITOIL 62 GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
2) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER nil 3615(U) nil 25/02 ---
3) JAG PRADEEP ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 26/02 ---
4) BARGE BLUMING n.a. MACHINERY nil 583 nil 27/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 27/02
2) COURCHEVILLE SEAWORLD LPG nil 8,500 nil 27/02
3) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 28/02
4) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/02
5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 23,952 nil 28/02
6) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 5,097 nil 28/02
7) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 29/02
8) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,600 nil 29/02
9) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 7,010 nil 29/02
10) CE-SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 29/02
11) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,446 nil 29/02
12) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 85,000 nil 01/03
13) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18 Nos. nil 01/03
14) SC POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 19(U) nil 01/03
15) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 02/03
16) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 1119(U) nil nil 03/03
17) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03
18) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,729 nil 04/03
19) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL