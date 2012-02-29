Feb 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR 28/02 29/02 29/02 nil nil TOCOM100/100
2) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 26/02 26/02 29/02 nil nil TOCOM 89/
3) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER 25/02 27/02 03/05 nil TOICOM nil3392(U)
4) COURCHEVILLE SEAWORLD LPG 27/02 27/02 29/02 nil 2,662 nil 4,288
5) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE 27/02 29/02 01/03 nil TOCOM nil 90,000
6) JAG PRADEEP ATL HSD 26/02 27/02 29/02 n.a. nil nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 23,952 nil 27/02 ---
2) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 28/02 ---
3) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 5,097 nil 29/02 ---
3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,446 nil 29/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,600 nil 29/02
2) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 7,010 nil 29/02
3) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,000 nil 29/02
4) CE-SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 01/03
5) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 82,500 nil 01/03
6) UZABA IOS MS 40,000 nil nil 01/03
7) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18 Nos. nil 02/03
8) SC POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 19(U) nil 02/03
9) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 02/03
10) JAG RAHUL JMB IOP 50,000 nil nil 02/03
11) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 03/03
12) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 61(U) nil nil 03/03
13) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03
14) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03
15) GOLDEN OCEAN JMC RBDPO nil 2,799 nil 04/03
16) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 04/03
17) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/03
18) EMERALD COAL nil 45,369 nil 04/03
19) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,729 nil 05/03
20) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03
21) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL nil 77,574 nil 05/03
22) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 10/03
23) RUL-LAA HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL