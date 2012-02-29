Feb 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR 28/02 29/02 29/02 nil nil TOCOM100/100 2) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 26/02 26/02 29/02 nil nil TOCOM 89/ 3) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER 25/02 27/02 03/05 nil TOICOM nil3392(U) 4) COURCHEVILLE SEAWORLD LPG 27/02 27/02 29/02 nil 2,662 nil 4,288 5) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE 27/02 29/02 01/03 nil TOCOM nil 90,000 6) JAG PRADEEP ATL HSD 26/02 27/02 29/02 n.a. nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 23,952 nil 27/02 --- 2) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 28/02 --- 3) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 5,097 nil 29/02 --- 3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,446 nil 29/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,600 nil 29/02 2) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 7,010 nil 29/02 3) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 3,000 nil 29/02 4) CE-SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 01/03 5) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 82,500 nil 01/03 6) UZABA IOS MS 40,000 nil nil 01/03 7) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18 Nos. nil 02/03 8) SC POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 19(U) nil 02/03 9) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 02/03 10) JAG RAHUL JMB IOP 50,000 nil nil 02/03 11) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 03/03 12) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 61(U) nil nil 03/03 13) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03 14) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 15) GOLDEN OCEAN JMC RBDPO nil 2,799 nil 04/03 16) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 04/03 17) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 04/03 18) EMERALD COAL nil 45,369 nil 04/03 19) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,729 nil 05/03 20) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03 21) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL nil 77,574 nil 05/03 22) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 10/03 23) RUL-LAA HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL