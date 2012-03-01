Mar 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) B BLUM DALE/T ROSE--- MACHINERY 27/02 27/02 03/02 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 29/02 29/02 03/03 nil 2,350 nil 15,096 3) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER 25/02 27/02 03/05 nil 941(U) nil2451(U) 4) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 29/02 29/02 03/02 nil 10,000 nil 34,600 5) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE 27/02 29/02 03/01 nil 49,000 nil 41,000 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 29/02 03/01 03/01 nil 1,260 nil 1,740 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T BRITOIL/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/01 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 14,000 nil 27/02 --- 4) MAERSK HONOUR jmb LPG nil 5,097 nil 28/02 --- 5) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 8887 (U) nil 29/02 --- 6) CE-SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) UZAVA IOS MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 03/01 2) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 82,500 nil 03/02 3) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18 Nos. nil 03/02 4) SC POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 19 (U) nil 03/02 5) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD(L) 25,000 nil nil 03/02 6) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 03/03 7) JAG RAHUL (KIOCL) JMB IOP(L) 50,000 nil nil 03/03 8) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 03/03 9) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY(L) 51/30/30 nil nil 03/03 10) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03 11) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 12) GOLDEN OCEANIA JMB RBDPO nil 4,500 nil 03/04 13) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 03/04 14) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/04 15) EMERALD WSS COAL nil 45,369 nil 03/04 16) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,729 nil 03/05 17) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 03/05 18) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL nil 77,574 nil 03/05 19) RED EAGLE SSM MS/AT/FO/HD 59,700 nil nil 03/07 20) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD nil 18,000 nil 03/08 21) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 03/10 22) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 03/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL