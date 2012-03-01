Mar 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) B BLUM DALE/T ROSE--- MACHINERY 27/02 27/02 03/02 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 29/02 29/02 03/03 nil 2,350 nil 15,096
3) THAMEE-HLA DIX TIMBER 25/02 27/02 03/05 nil 941(U) nil2451(U)
4) JAG RAHUL JMB IOF 29/02 29/02 03/02 nil 10,000 nil 34,600
5) PRIMO STEALTH GAC CRUDE 27/02 29/02 03/01 nil 49,000 nil 41,000
6) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG 29/02 03/01 03/01 nil 1,260 nil 1,740
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) T BRITOIL/B LEIGH GAC SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 23/12 ---
2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/01 ---
3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 14,000 nil 27/02 ---
4) MAERSK HONOUR jmb LPG nil 5,097 nil 28/02 ---
5) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 8887 (U) nil 29/02 ---
6) CE-SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,000 nil 03/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) UZAVA IOS MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 03/01
2) INDUS PROSPERITY SEAWORLD COAL nil 82,500 nil 03/02
3) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18 Nos. nil 03/02
4) SC POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 19 (U) nil 03/02
5) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD(L) 25,000 nil nil 03/02
6) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 03/03
7) JAG RAHUL (KIOCL) JMB IOP(L) 50,000 nil nil 03/03
8) ATLANTIA JMB RBD nil 10,000 nil 03/03
9) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY(L) 51/30/30 nil nil 03/03
10) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03
11) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03
12) GOLDEN OCEANIA JMB RBDPO nil 4,500 nil 03/04
13) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 03/04
14) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/04
15) EMERALD WSS COAL nil 45,369 nil 03/04
16) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,729 nil 03/05
17) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 03/05
18) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL nil 77,574 nil 03/05
19) RED EAGLE SSM MS/AT/FO/HD 59,700 nil nil 03/07
20) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD nil 18,000 nil 03/08
21) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 03/10
22) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 03/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL