Mar 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ATLANTIA JMB RBD 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil nil 10,000
2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 27/02 01/03 05/03 nil 1,503 nil 3,500
3) ZHONG CHI IOS HSD 04/03 04/03 05/03 23,850 nil nil 18,150
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 8887(U) nil 29/02 ---
2) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 03/03 ---
3) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 111(U) nil nil 03/03 ---
4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 ---
5) EMERALD WSS COAL nil 45369(U) nil 04/03 ---
6) AMORGOS WARRIO JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 04/03 ---
7) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 04/03 ---
8) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89729(U) nil 05/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03
2) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL nil 77,574 nil 05/03
3) BL COSMOS ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 06/03
4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/03
5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 59,700 nil nil 07/03
6) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 07/03
7) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 334/300 08/03
9) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 94,984 nil 08/03
10) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD nil 18,000 nil 09/03
11) AZALIA GALAXY GAC BUTYL nil 900 nil 09/03
12) PAOLA BOTTLIG JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 10/03
13) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL