Mar 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER 29/02 05/03 12/03 nil1368(U) nil7377(U) 2) EMERALD WSS COAL 04/03 05/03 07/03 nil 14,555 nil 10,288 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 27/02 01/03 09/03 nil 1,934 nil 8,716 4) ATLANTIA JMB RBD 05/03 05/03 07/03 nil 1,450 nil 1,550 5) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL 05/03 06/03 10/03 nil 11,120 nil 66,454 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 111(U) nil nil 03/03 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 --- 3) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE nil 93,422 nil 04/03 --- 4) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89,794 nil 05/03 --- 5) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03 --- 6) DL COSMOS ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 06/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/03 2) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HSD 59,700 nil nil 07/03 3) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 07/03 4) SONGA EAGLE ACT STY.MONOMER nil 600 nil 07/03 5) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD nil 40,000 nil 07/03 6) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 391/351 08/03 7) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 94,984 nil 08/03 8) JAG RATAN ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 08/03 9) JAG RAVI JMB IOP 43,460 nil nil 09/03 10) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD nil 18,000 nil 09/03 11) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 3,800 nil 09/03 12) AZALIA GALAXY GAC BUTYL ACRE nil 900 nil 10/03 13) PAOLA BOTTLIG JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 10/03 14) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 11/03 15) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 13/03 16) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 13/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL