Mar 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 08/03 08/03 10/03 nil nil 333/-183/418 2) MARCO MANCHE JMB MACHINERY 08/03 08/03 10/03 25 (U) nil nil 61(U) 3) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER 29/02 05/03 12/03 nil1234(U) nil4794(U) 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 27/02 01/03 10/03 nil 2,054 nil 4,611 5) AMORGOS WARRIOR JMB CRUDE 04/03 07/03 10/03 nil 35,800 nil 33,322 6) RED EAGLE SSM MS/HSD 07/03 08/03 10/03 nil 22,500 nil 37,200 7) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 07/03 08/03 09/03 nil 2,320 nil 17,680 8) IRON ANNE BENLINE COAL 05/03 06/03 10/03 nil 24,453 nil 22,736 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 --- 2) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL nil 89794(U) nil 05/03 --- 3) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE nil 91,000 nil 05/03 --- 4) DL COSMOS ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 06/03 --- 5) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 07/03 --- 6) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 07/03 --- 7) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 94,984 nil 08/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG RATAN ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 09/03 2) JAG RAVI JMB IOP nil 43,460 nil 09/03 3) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 3,800 nil 09/03 4) AZALIA GALAXY GAC ACRELITE nil 900 nil 09/03 5) PAOLA BOTTLIGL JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 10/03 6) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD nil 18,000 nil 11/03 7) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 11/03 8) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MS COILS nil 1,115 nil 11/03 9) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER nil 3384 Pcs nil 11/03 10) M.V.KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,154 nil 12/03 11) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 13/03 12) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 13/03 13) JAG PRITI ATL FO nil 11,000 nil 13/03 14) FREDENS BORG SEASTAR MACHINERY nil 7 (U) nil 14/03 15) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15(U) nil 14/03 16) BRITISH WILLOW IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 15/03 17) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15(U) nil 18/03 18) NORD HERCULUS SW COAL nil 65,000 nil 20/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL