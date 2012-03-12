Mar 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DIATHUL KALBI GSA TIMBER 29/02 05/03 14/03 nil 791(U) nil2198(U) 2) JAG RAVI JMB IOF 09/03 10/03 13/03 nil 13,750 nil 23,710 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 19/03 10/03 12/03 nil 6,252 nil 2,144 4) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD 07/03 11/03 13/03 TOCOM nil 40,000 5) DL COSMOS ATL LAN 06/03 11/03 12/03 23,300 nil nil 11,700 6) CMB POMEROL WSS COAL 05/03 10/03 13/03 nil 32,475 nil 29,061 7) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL 10/03 10/03 13/03 nil 24,716 nil 37,257 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/03 --- 2) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 07/03 --- 3) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 94,984 nil 08/03 --- 4) CHEM BULK HONGKONGJMB M-XYLINE 10,500 nil nil 10/03 --- 5) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 11/03 --- 6) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 5700 (U) nil 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER nil 3384 (U) nil 13/03 2) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 12,700 nil 14/03 3) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 14/03 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 14/03 5) JAG PRITI ATL FO nil 11,000 nil 14/03 6) FREDENS BORG SEASTAR MACHINERY nil 7 (U) nil 14/03 7) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 (U) nil 14/03 8) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,451 nil 14/03 9) MALATHI ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 14/03 10) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/03 11) BRITISH WILLOW IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 15/03 12) TAVRICHESKY FRID EIOS LAN nil 55,000 nil 15/03 13) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 17/03 14) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 (U) nil 18/03 15) NAVIOUS MERCUTOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 18/03 16) NORD HERCULS SEAWAYS COAL nil 65,000 nil 20/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL