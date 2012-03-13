Mar 13- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD 03/12 03/12 15/03 nil 3,500 nil 16,500 2) DIATHUL KA GSA TIMBER 29/02 05/03 14/03 nil 875(U) nil 1,323(U) 3) JAG RAVI JMB IOF 03/09 03/10 14/03 nil 15,000 nil 8,710 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 03/03 03/12 16/03 nil 1,164 nil 18,336 5) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD 03/07 03/11 13/03 33,495 nil nil 6,505 6) CHEMBULK HONGKONG JMB M-XYLINE 03/10 03/12 13/03 3,072 nil nil 7,428 7) T CHAND/B CHAN GSA SPM OP. 03/12 13/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) PAOLA BOTTLIGLIER JMB COAL 03/10 03/10 13/03 nil 24,719 nil 12,538 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T GAL R S/B GAL C GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 09/03 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 12/03 --- 3) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 03/07 --- 4) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 94,984 nil 03/08 --- 5) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 03/11 --- 6) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,154 nil 03/12 --- 7) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER nil 3384 (U) nil 13/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 12,700 nil 14/03 2) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP nil 41,050 nil 14/03 3) JAG PRITI ATL FO nil 11,000 nil 14/03 4) FREDENS BORG SEASTAR MACHINERY nil 7 (U) nil 14/03 5) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 14/03 6) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,451 nil 14/03 7) MALATHI ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 14/03 8) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/03 9) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 15/03 10) BRITISH WILLOW IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 15/03 11) TAVRICHESKY FRIDG IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 15/03 12) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 17/03 13) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 18/03 14) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 18/03 15) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4,408 nil 18/03 16) NORD HERCULS SEAWAYS COAL nil 65,000 nil 19/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL