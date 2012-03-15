Mar 15- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP 14/03 14/03 18/03 nil 9,903 nil 31,147 2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 15/03 15/03 15/03 nil n.a. nil 15 3) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD 03/12 03/12 16/03 nil 5,236 nil 7,264 4) MALATHI ATL IOP 14/03 14/03 16/03 23,400 nil nil 26,600 5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 03/03 03/12 17/03 nil 3,615 nil 10,593 6) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 03/07 14/03 15/03 nil 45,000 nil 5,000 7) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG 14/03 15/03 16/03 nil n.a. nil 13,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T GAL ROS S/B GAL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/12 --- 3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 03/11 --- 4) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,154 nil 03/12 --- 5) T CHAND/ B CHAN P GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 13/03 --- 6) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER nil 9348 (U) nil 13/03 --- 7) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,451 nil 14/03 --- 8) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 12,700 nil 14/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BRITISH WILLOW IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 15/03 2) TAVRICHESKY BRI IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 15/03 3) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 16/03 4) ALPINE ETERNITY ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 17/03 5) ASAVARI SEAWORLD CPO nil 12,000 nil 17/03 6) DONG A CALYPSO ACT MIX. XYLENE nil 10,000 nil 17/03 7) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 18/03 8) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 18/03 9) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 18/03 10) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4,408 nil 18/03 11) NORD HERCULS SEAWAYS COAL nil 65,000 nil 19/03 12) SWARNA CAUVERY ATL HSD/SKO 60,000 nil nil 19/03 13) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 25/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL