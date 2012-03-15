Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Mar 15- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) RUI-LEE HL MOP/SOP 14/03 14/03 18/03 nil 9,903 nil 31,147 2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 15/03 15/03 15/03 nil n.a. nil 15 3) THERESA CRYSTAL ML RBD 03/12 03/12 16/03 nil 5,236 nil 7,264 4) MALATHI ATL IOP 14/03 14/03 16/03 23,400 nil nil 26,600 5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 03/03 03/12 17/03 nil 3,615 nil 10,593 6) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 03/07 14/03 15/03 nil 45,000 nil 5,000 7) ANNAPOORNA ATL LPG 14/03 15/03 16/03 nil n.a. nil 13,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) T GAL ROS S/B GAL GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/09 --- 2) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 03/12 --- 3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 95,550 nil 03/11 --- 4) KENG TUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,154 nil 03/12 --- 5) T CHAND/ B CHAN P GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 13/03 --- 6) SANTA SURIYA I WW TIMBER nil 9348 (U) nil 13/03 --- 7) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,451 nil 14/03 --- 8) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 12,700 nil 14/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BRITISH WILLOW IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 15/03 2) TAVRICHESKY BRI IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 15/03 3) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 120/100 16/03 4) ALPINE ETERNITY ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 17/03 5) ASAVARI SEAWORLD CPO nil 12,000 nil 17/03 6) DONG A CALYPSO ACT MIX. XYLENE nil 10,000 nil 17/03 7) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 18/03 8) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 18/03 9) NAVIOUS MERCOATOR WW COAL nil 20,000 nil 18/03 10) BANGLAR MONI WW TIMBER nil 4,408 nil 18/03 11) NORD HERCULS SEAWAYS COAL nil 65,000 nil 19/03 12) SWARNA CAUVERY ATL HSD/SKO 60,000 nil nil 19/03 13) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 25/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small  Groudnut bold
                        close     close  close    close
Market delivery         0,730-0,930      0,670-0,920
                        0,635-0,828      0,610-0,838
(Auction price)