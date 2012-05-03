May 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SE PELAGICA JMB MACHINERY 05/01 05/02 05/03 71 (U) nil nil 24 (U) 2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 05/01 05/01 05/03 TOCOM nil 18 (U) 3) CAMBRI COLOSSUS MARCONS IOF 05/03 05/03 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 56,850 4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 24/04 05/01 05/04 nil 6,239 nil 4,280 5) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE 21/04 05/03 05/04 nil 400 nil 86,600 6) OMODOS ATL HSD 05/02 05/02 05/03 25,000 nil nil 17,000 7) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 28/04 05/03 05/03 nil 1,255 nil 3,853 8) TUG SHIVALI CSC TOWING H.C 30/04 05/01 05/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) SFL SARA INFINITY COAL 05/02 05/02 05/03 nil 7,896 nil 2,704 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/01 --- 2) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 3) M. KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 24/04 --- 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/04 --- 5) ATHINA M JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 29/04 --- 6) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 --- 7) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 05/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 05/03 2) OCEAN ACCORD IOS VGO nil 42,000 nil 05/03 3) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 4) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/05 5) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 05/05 6) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 05/05 7) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 8) BOW FUJI ML BUTY.ACR nil 520 nil 05/06 9) MICHALIAKIS JMB UREA nil 34,000 nil 05/07 10) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/08 11) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09 12) MATUNBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 05/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL