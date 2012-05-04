Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CAMBRI COLOSSUS MARCONS IOF 05/03 05/03 05/06 nil 15,349 nil 41,746 2) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE 21/04 05/03 05/05 nil 41,900 nil 44,700 3) OCEAN ACCORD IOS VGO 05/03 05/04 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 42,000 4) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO 05/02 04/03 05/05 nil 548 nil 9,775 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/01 --- 2) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 3) M. KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 24/04 --- 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/04 --- 5) ATHINA M JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 29/04 --- 6) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 --- 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 --- 8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 05/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 05/05 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/05 3) PORT LOUIS ATL FO nil 10,993 nil 05/05 4) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 5) BOW FUJI ML BUTY.ACRE nil 520 nil 05/06 6) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/07 7) MICHALIAKIS JMB UREA nil 34,000 nil 05/07 8) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 75/100 05/08 9) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09 10) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/10 11) MATUNBA (KAKINADA)MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 05/11 12) CHEMBULK JAKASTHA JMB STY.MONO nil 1,050 nil 13/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0