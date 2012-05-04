May 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CAMBRI COLOSSUS MARCONS IOF 05/03 05/03 05/06 nil 15,349 nil 41,746 2) UNITED GRACE GAC CRUDE 21/04 05/03 05/05 nil 41,900 nil 44,700 3) OCEAN ACCORD IOS VGO 05/03 05/04 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 42,000 4) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO 05/02 04/03 05/05 nil 548 nil 9,775 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/01 --- 2) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 3) M. KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 24/04 --- 4) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/04 --- 5) ATHINA M JMB CRUDE nil 86,668 nil 29/04 --- 6) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 --- 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 --- 8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 05/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) V-398 DBK SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 05/05 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/05 3) PORT LOUIS ATL FO nil 10,993 nil 05/05 4) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 5) BOW FUJI ML BUTY.ACRE nil 520 nil 05/06 6) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/07 7) MICHALIAKIS JMB UREA nil 34,000 nil 05/07 8) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 75/100 05/08 9) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09 10) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/10 11) MATUNBA (KAKINADA)MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 05/11 12) CHEMBULK JAKASTHA JMB STY.MONO nil 1,050 nil 13/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL