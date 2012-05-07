May 07- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL 05/05 05/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 05/05 05/05 05/08 nil285/161 nil 224 3) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 24/04 05/04 05/08 nil 6,273 nil 5,873 4) ATHINA M JMB CRUDE 29/04 05/06 05/08 nil 40,360 nil 41,668 5) OCEAN ACCORD IOS VGO 05/03 05/04 05/07 nil 10,900 nil 5,000 6) PORT LOUIS ATL FO 05/05 05/07 05/08 nil TOCOM nil 10,993 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/06 --- 2) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/04 --- 4) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 --- 5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 --- 6) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 --- 7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 7,328 nil 05/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/07 2) MICHALAKIS JMB UREA nil 34,000 nil 05/07 3) SENNA 4 SEAWORLD LPG nil 2,000 nil 05/07 4) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09 5) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 05/09 6) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/10 7) BOW PEACE IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 05/10 8) MATUBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 05/11 9) CHEMBULK JAKARTA JMB STY.MON nil 1,050 nil 13/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL