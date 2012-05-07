May 07- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL 05/05 05/05 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 05/05 05/05 05/08 nil285/161 nil 224
3) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 24/04 05/04 05/08 nil 6,273 nil 5,873
4) ATHINA M JMB CRUDE 29/04 05/06 05/08 nil 40,360 nil 41,668
5) OCEAN ACCORD IOS VGO 05/03 05/04 05/07 nil 10,900 nil 5,000
6) PORT LOUIS ATL FO 05/05 05/07 05/08 nil TOCOM nil 10,993
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/06 ---
2) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 ---
3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/04 ---
4) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 ---
5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 ---
6) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 ---
7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 7,328 nil 05/06 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/07
2) MICHALAKIS JMB UREA nil 34,000 nil 05/07
3) SENNA 4 SEAWORLD LPG nil 2,000 nil 05/07
4) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09
5) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 05/09
6) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/10
7) BOW PEACE IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 05/10
8) MATUBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 05/11
9) CHEMBULK JAKARTA JMB STY.MON nil 1,050 nil 13/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL