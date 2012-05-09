May 09- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL 05/05 05/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) MICHALAKIS JMB UREA 05/08 05/08 13/05 nil 4,398 nil 29,602 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 28/04 05/08 05/12 nil 558 nil 19,442 4) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 05/06 05/07 05/10 nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 2) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 30/04 --- 3) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 --- 4) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 --- 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 7,328 nil 05/06 --- 6) LODESTAR GRACE GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 05/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF nil 51,400 nil 05/09 2) BOW PEACE IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 05/10 3) ARCTIC GAS SEAWORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 05/10 4) MERCY WISDOM MARCONS MAIZE 12,300 nil nil 05/10 5) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 05/11 6) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/11 7) MOURANGER IOS M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 05/12 8) CHEMBULK JAKARTA JMB STY.MONOMER nil 1,050 nil 05/12 9) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,450 nil 05/12 10) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENT./MACH nil 6000/15 nil 05/12 11) JEWEL OF ZHOWAR ADMIRAL IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/05 12) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 93,438 nil 14/05 13) MATUMBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 15/05 14) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/05 15) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 200/300 16/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL