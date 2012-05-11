May 11- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL 05/05 05/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) MICHALAKIS JMB UREA 05/08 05/08 13/05 nil 6,939 nil 15,737 3) BOW PEACE IOS CSFO 05/10 05/11 05/12 nil 200 nil 6,800 4) MERCY WISDOM MARCONS MAIZE 05/10 05/10 16/05 nil TOCOOM nil 12,300 5) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF 05/09 05/09 05/12 nil 23,448 nil 14,202 6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 28/04 05/08 05/12 nil 6,118 nil 7,068 7) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE 30/04 05/10 05/12 nil 26,870 nil 53,130 8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 05/06 05/09 05/11 nil 5,022 nil 1,070 9) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 05/10 05/10 05/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 --- 3) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 --- 4) ARCTIC GAS S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 05/11 --- 5) CHEMBULK JAKARTA JMB STY.MON nil 1,050 nil 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/11 2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENT/MACH nil 15 nil 05/11 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 9,000 nil 05/11 4) MOURANGER IOS M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 05/12 5) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,450 nil 05/12 6) JEWEL OF SOHAR ADMIRAL IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/05 7) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 93,438 nil 14/05 8) MATUMBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 15/05 9) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 15/05 10) VENUS HISTORY WSS COAL nil 82,400 nil 15/05 11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 75/100 15/05 12) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 15/05 13) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 200/300 16/05 14) RED EAGLE nil MS/ATF nil 62,000 nil 16/04 15) BELGIEN EXPRESS KIN CNTR nil 450(I) nil 17/05 16) STAR SEA COSMOS SEAWAYS COAL nil 48,000 nil 18/05 17) CMB VAN MIEGHEM BENLINE COAL nil 82,500 nil 21/05 18) BLUE DIAMOND HL IOF nil 55,000 nil 21/05 19) BBC MARMARH HL MACHINERY nil 29 (U) nil 22/05 20) GIOVANNI BOTTE JMB COAL nil 80,400 nil 23/05 21) ORANUS ASP ROCK PHOS nil 9,337 nil 31/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL