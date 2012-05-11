May 11- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL 05/05 05/05 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) MICHALAKIS JMB UREA 05/08 05/08 13/05 nil 6,939 nil 15,737
3) BOW PEACE IOS CSFO 05/10 05/11 05/12 nil 200 nil 6,800
4) MERCY WISDOM MARCONS MAIZE 05/10 05/10 16/05 nil TOCOOM nil 12,300
5) RIVER GLOBE MARCONS IOF 05/09 05/09 05/12 nil 23,448 nil 14,202
6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 28/04 05/08 05/12 nil 6,118 nil 7,068
7) OMVATI PREM WSS CRUDE 30/04 05/10 05/12 nil 26,870 nil 53,130
8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 05/06 05/09 05/11 nil 5,022 nil 1,070
9) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. 05/10 05/10 05/12 nil n.a. nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 ---
2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 05/04 ---
3) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 05/06 ---
4) ARCTIC GAS S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 05/11 ---
5) CHEMBULK JAKARTA JMB STY.MON nil 1,050 nil 05/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) AL MAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 05/11
2) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENT/MACH nil 15 nil 05/11
3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 9,000 nil 05/11
4) MOURANGER IOS M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 05/12
5) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,450 nil 05/12
6) JEWEL OF SOHAR ADMIRAL IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/05
7) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 93,438 nil 14/05
8) MATUMBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 15/05
9) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 15/05
10) VENUS HISTORY WSS COAL nil 82,400 nil 15/05
11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 75/100 15/05
12) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 15/05
13) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 200/300 16/05
14) RED EAGLE nil MS/ATF nil 62,000 nil 16/04
15) BELGIEN EXPRESS KIN CNTR nil 450(I) nil 17/05
16) STAR SEA COSMOS SEAWAYS COAL nil 48,000 nil 18/05
17) CMB VAN MIEGHEM BENLINE COAL nil 82,500 nil 21/05
18) BLUE DIAMOND HL IOF nil 55,000 nil 21/05
19) BBC MARMARH HL MACHINERY nil 29 (U) nil 22/05
20) GIOVANNI BOTTE JMB COAL nil 80,400 nil 23/05
21) ORANUS ASP ROCK PHOS nil 9,337 nil 31/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL