May 14Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 12/05 12/05 16/05 nil 6,000 nil 8,450 2) MERCY WISDOM MARCONS MAIZE 10/05 10/05 18/05 1,800 nil nil 7,855 3) JEWEL OF SOHAR ADMIRAL IOF 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 15,080 nil 29,920 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 11/05 12/05 14/05 nil 5,578 nil 1,092 5) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE 06/05 11/05 14/05 nil 44,500 nil 15,500 6) MOURANGER IOS M-XYLINE 12/05 13/05 14/05 5,250 nil nil 4,750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,804 nil 04/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 6,000 nil 14/05 2) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 93,438 nil 14/05 3) MATUMBA MARCONS IOF nil 52,500 nil 15/05 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 15/05 5) VENUS HISTORY WSS COAL nil 82,400 nil 15/05 6) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 75/100 15/05 7) MAERSK PENGUIN IOS ATF nil 36,000 nil 15/05 8) ARCTIC GAS SW LPG nil 3,000 nil 15/05 9) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 96,516 nil 15/05 10) C EMERALD IOS DAP nil 36,000 nil 17/05 11) RED EAGLE n.a. MS/ATF nil 62,000 nil 17/05 12) BELGIEN EXPRESS KIN BOXES nil 450(I) nil 17/05 13) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.MILL BLADE nil 15 Nos. nil 17/05 14) SP AMSTERDAM IOS CPO nil 8,500 nil 17/05 15) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 200/300 18/05 16) STAR SEA COSMOS SEAWAYS COAL nil 48,000 nil 18/05 17) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 15 BC nil 18/05 18) CMB VAN MIEGHEM BENLINE COAL nil 82,500 nil 21/05 19) BLUE DIAMOND MARCONS IOF nil 55,000 nil 21/05 20) BBC MARMARH MARCONS MACHINERY nil 29 nil 22/05 21) AN YUAN SEAWAYS COAL nil 53,373 nil 22/05 22) GIOVANNI BOTTEGLI JMB COAL nil 80,400 nil 23/05 23) ORANUS ASP ROCK PHOS nil 9,337 nil 31/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL