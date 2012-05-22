May 22- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.EMERALD IOS DAP 17/05 19/05 25/05 nil 6,350 nil 17,850 2) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 20/05 20/05 23/05 nil nil 165/252 8/175 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 18/05 19/05 23/05 nil 5,917 nil 8,108 4) HOUYOSHI EXPRESS IOS LAN 17/05 21/05 23/05 6,720 nil nil 28,280 5) RATNA SHRUTI ATL VGO 17/05 19/05 23/05 7,370 nil nil 10,230 6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 21/05 21/05 23/05 nil 3,385 nil 4,615 7) STAR SEA COSMOS SEAWAYS COAL 19/05 20/05 23/05 nil 14,404 nil 15,278 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) C SUN/C PLUTO GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 05/02 --- 2) EN ONE DBK SEA TRIAL nil n.a. nil 22/05 --- 3) HAPPY SUCCESS GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 19/05 --- 4) DESH SAMMAN JMB CRUDE nil 96,516 nil 15/05 --- 5) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 20/05 --- 6) NAVIG8 FAITH SW LAN nil 15,303 nil 21/05 --- 7) ORANUS ASP ROCK PHOS nil 9,337 nil 21/05 --- 8) D N K YOSUF I AL ATL HSD 42,000 nil nil 22/05 --- 9) CMB VAN MIEGHEM BENLINE COAL nil 82,500 nil 22/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 5,100 nil 22/05 2) AN YUAN S.W COAL nil 53,373 nil 22/05 3) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA W. BLADE nil 15 nil 22/05 4) BLUE DIAMOND MARCONS IOF nil 55,000 nil 23/05 5) VIJAYA NAGAR KSA COAL nil 73,866 nil 23/05 6) GIOVANNI BOTT JMB COAL nil 80,400 nil 23/05 7) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA W.M BLADE nil 15 nil 24/05 8) GOLDEN DOMINUS ATL M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/05 9) NEELAMBARI ATL CPO nil 4,800 nil 25/05 10) CYPRESS GALAXY DBK RBDPO nil 4,900 nil 25/05 11) ARGENT DAISY JMB PH.ACID nil 8,090 nil 25/05 12) FAIR-FATEHON DBK RBDPO nil 6,000 nil 26/05 13) BBC MARMARA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 29 (U) nil 27/05 14) ATLANTIC FRONTIER WSS CSFO nil 5,000 nil 27/05 15) CHANCHAL PREM JMC COAL nil 82,500 nil 27/05 16) BOTTLIGIRI AMB JMB COAL nil 82,500 nil 28/05 17) SE PANTIA JMB MACHINERY nil 86 nil 30/05 18) HELLISPONTE CHA ACT STY.MON nil 900 nil 30/05 19) SC VERIDIGRIS JMB MACH 73 (U) nil nil 06/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL