Jul 16- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY 15/07 15/07 16/07 nil nil nil 15
2) FORTUNE CLOUD WW TIMBER 05/07 10/07 20/07 nil 1,304 nil 6,180
3) ASSADULLAH (8.80) DIX TIMBER 11/07 12/07 21/07 nil 902 nil 5,640
4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 13/07 16/07 18/07 nil 61 nil 17,009
5) DESH BHAKTH IOS FO 14/07 15/07 18/07 23,100 nil nil 64,900
6) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO 12/07 15/07 16/07 nil 29,000 nil 11,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MVAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/07 ---
2) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 12/07 ---
3) MKRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/07 ---
4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 350/450 15/07 ---
5) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 15/07 ---
6) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 8,999 nil 15/07 ---
7) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 94,040 nil 16/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MPARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 16/07
2) BOW EAGLE ML PH.ACID nil 10,300 nil 16/07
3) MALAVIKA ADMIRAL IOP 50,000 nil nil 17/07
4) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 84,550 nil 18/07
5) RATNA PUJA SW CRUDE nil 88,500 nil 18/07
6) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 18/07
7) HISTRIA PRINCE IOS FO nil 7,680 nil 18/07
8) MAGNOLIA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 18/07
9) MEGALONISSOS IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 18/07
10) JAG PAHEL ATL ATF nil 35,000 nil 19/07
11) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 20/07
12) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 5,800 nil 20/07
13) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 21/07
14) CHANG HANG JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 21/07
15) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 22/07
16) JIPRO NAFTIS K-STEAM CPO nil 12,000 nil 22/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL