Jul 18- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NORTHERN FELICITY BTL BOXES 11/07 11/07 14/07 nil nil 241/140237/520
2) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 10/07 10/07 13/07 nil 19 nil 76
3) FORTUNE CLOUD WW TIMBER 05/07 10/07 20/07 nil 1,332 nil 10,214
4) ASSADULLAH DIX BUNKERING 11/07 12/07 13/07 nil nil nil nil
5) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 08/07 12/07 15/07 nil 5,660 nil 14,340
6) MINERVA LYDIA IOS ATF 12/07 13/07 14/07 TOCOM nil nil 36,000
7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 07/07 11/07 13/07 nil 5,485 nil 18,601
8) WELL HERO JMB COAL 05/07 05/07 13/07 nil 13,000 nil 3,871
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/07 ---
2) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 12/07 ---
3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 09/07 ---
4) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 12/07 ---
5) GINGA HAWK GAC BUTY.ACRE nil 500 nil 13/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DESH BHAKTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 13/07
2) JEWEL OF SINHAS ATL IOF 45,000 nil nil 13/07
3) ARUNDEL CASTLE CSC GRANITE 900 nil nil 13/07
4) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/07
5) GAS SERINITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 14/07
6) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 15/07
7) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 15/07
8) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 94,040 nil 16/07
9) BOW EAGLE ML PH.ACID nil 10,300 nil 16/07
10) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 450/350 16/07
11) RATNA PUJA SW CRUDE nil 88,500 nil 17/07
12) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 84,550 nil 17/07
13) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 18/07
14) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 18/07
15) HISTRIA OF PRINCE IOS FO nil 7,680 nil 18/07
16) MAGNOLIA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 18/07
17) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 19/07
18) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 21/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL