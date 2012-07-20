Jul 20Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA 19/07 19/07 20/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER 11/07 12/07 21/07 nil1160(U) nil5801(U) 3) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 13/07 19/07 22/07 nil 4,313 nil 4,313 4) MAGNOLIA ATL CRUDE 18/07 19/07 20/07 nil 55,700 nil 55,700 5) HISTRIA PRINCE IOS FO 20/07 20/07 21/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL 18/07 18/07 22/07 nil 33,650 nil 57,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 18/07 --- 2) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 12/07 --- 3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 8,999 nil 15/07 --- 4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 94,040 nil 16/07 --- 5) MEGALONISSOS IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 18/07 --- 6) JAG PAHEL ATL ATF 35,000 nil nil 19/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 5,800 nil 20/07 2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 21/07 3) CHANG HANG XIANG JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 21/07 4) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/120 21/07 5) JIPRO NAFTIS K-STEAM CPO nil 12,000 nil 22/07 6) SENNA-IV SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 22/07 7) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 22/07 8) PRATHIBHA TAPI ATL HSD nil 20,000 nil 22/07 9) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 24/07 10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 58,600 nil nil 24/07 11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 24/07 12) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/300 24/07 13) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 24/07 14) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 25/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL