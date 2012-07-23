Jul 23- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 12/07 23/07 25/07 nil n.a. nil 89 2) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA 19/07 19/07 23/07 nil n.a. nil COMP 3) JIPRO NAFTIS K-STEAM CPO 22/07 22/07 23/07 nil 5,407 nil 6,593 4) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER 11/07 12/07 23/07 nil 384 nil COMP 5) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 08/07 23/07 26/07 nil TOCOME nil 20,000 6) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 21/07 23/07 24/07 nil 7,700 nil 77,300 7) MEGALONISSOS IOS LAN 18/07 22/07 24/07 7,060 nil nil 27,940 8) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 15/07 21/07 24/07 nil 4,032 nil 7,268 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 5,800 nil 20/07 --- 2) CHANG HANG XIANG JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 21/07 --- 3) SENNA-IV SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 22/07 --- 4) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 23/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY nil 16 Nos. nil 23/07 2) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 24/07 3) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 58,600 nil 100/100 24/07 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil nil 24/07 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 24/07 6) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 9,000 nil 24/07 7) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 300 250 nil 24/07 8) SAPHIRE EXPRESS IOS NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 25/07 9) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 94,368 nil 25/07 10) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 85,308 nil 26/07 11) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 27/07 12) ALARM PERMAI JMB COAL nil 76,923 nil 01/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL