Jul 24- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY 23/07 23/07 24/07 nil 7 nil 63 2) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 12/07 23/07 25/07 47 nil nil 42 3) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER 11/07 12/07 24/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 08/07 23/07 26/07 nil 5,950 nil 14,050 5) JAG PRACHI ATL FO 20/07 23/07 24/07 nil 3,500 nil 2,300 6) CHANG HANG XIANG JMB COAL 21/07 23/07 27/07 nil 9,421 nil 75,579 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SENNA-IV SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 22/07 --- 2) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG nil 3,000 nil 23/07 --- 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 24/07 --- 4) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 9,000 nil 24/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 24/07 2) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 58,600 nil nil 24/07 3) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 250/300 24/07 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 25/07 5) SAPHIRE EXPRESS IOS NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 25/07 6) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 94,368 nil 25/07 7) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 85,308 nil 26/07 8) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 27/07 9) JAG RANI JMB IOP 55,000 nil nil 28/07 10) MALIBU IOS CPO nil 9,800 nil 28/07 11) ALARM PERMAI JMB COAL nil 76,923 nil 01/08 12) WARNOW VENUS JMB MACHINERY nil 39 nil 01/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL