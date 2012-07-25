Jul 25- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil nil190/600 2) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 12/07 23/07 25/07 32 nil nil 10 3) ASSADULLAH DIX TIMBER 11/07 12/07 27/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 08/07 23/07 26/07 5,782 nil nil 8,268 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 24/07 24/07 26/07 11,720 nil nil 49,888 6) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG 23/07 24/07 25/07 nil 1,810 nil 1,190 7) CHANG HANG JMB COAL 21/07 23/07 27/07 nil 26,384 nil 49,195 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SENNA-IV SW LPG nil 2,000 nil 22/07 --- 2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 24/07 --- 3) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 9,000 nil 24/07 --- 4) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 24/07 --- 5) SAPHIRE EXPRESS IOS NAPHTHA nil 15,000 nil 25/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 25/07 2) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE nil 94,368 nil 25/07 3) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 85,308 nil 26/07 4) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 28/07 5) JAG RANI JMB IOP 55,000 nil nil 28/07 6) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 27/07 7) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 27/07 8) MALIBU IOS CPO nil 9,800 nil 28/07 9) ALARM PERMAI JMB COAL nil 76,923 nil 01/08 10) WARNOW VENUS JMB MACHINERY nil 39 nil 01/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL