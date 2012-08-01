Aug 01- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 31/07 01/08 04/08 nil 433 nil 19,567 2) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 30/07 30/07 01/08 nil 57,900 nil 3,065 3) LOURDES ATL FO 30/07 31/07 01/08 nil 1,200 nil 1,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) PRATHIBHA WARNA ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 30/07 --- 2) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 6,000 nil 31/07 --- 3) SAPHIRE EXPRESS IOS MS 25,000 nil nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALAM PERMAI JMB COAL nil 76,923 nil 01/08 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,828 nil 01/08 3) ZEYNEP A GAC STY.MONOMER nil 8,000 nil 02/08 4) WARNOW VENUS JMB MACHINERY nil 39 BC nil 02/08 5) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 52,000 nil 02/08 6) TORM LAURA ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 02/08 7) HIGH CHALLENGE IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 02/08 8) STOLT VESTLAND JMB PH.ACID nil 7,662 nil 02/08 9) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 556/300 02/08 10) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 84,992 nil 03/08 11) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA W.MILL BLADE nil 12 SBC nil 03/08 12) AKAKI ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 03/08 13) SIDER KING ML GRANITE 1,900 nil nil 04/08 14) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 04/08 15) UNITED HONOR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 05/08 16) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 10/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL