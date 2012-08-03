Aug 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 02/08 02/08 04/08 nil nil 175/-381/300 2) STOLT VESTLAND JMB PH.ACID 03/08 03/08 03/08 nil TOCOM nil 7,662 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 31/07 01/08 04/08 nil 6,146 nil 7,032 4) TORM LAURA ATL ATF 04/08 03/08 04/08 4,000 nil nil 32,000 5) HIGH CHALLENGE IOS HSD 02/08 02/08 04/08 nil 16,000 nil 24,000 6) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 31/07 02/08 04/08 nil 2,255 nil 3,745 7) ALAM PERMAI JMB COAL 01/08 01/08 04/08 nil 32,656 nil 29,276 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SAPHIRE EXPRESS IOS MS 25,000 nil nil 01/08 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,828 nil 01/08 --- 3) ZEYNEP A GAC STY.MON. nil 800 nil 03/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) WARNOW VENUS JMB MACHINERY nil 39 BC nil 03/08 2) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 52,000 nil 03/08 3) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 84,992 nil 03/08 4) AKAKI ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 03/08 5) MAHARASHTRA JMB FRESH WATER nil 1,500 nil 03/08 6) ALLCARGO SUSH GSA W.MILL BLADE nil 12 SBC nil 04/08 7) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 04/08 8) UNITED HONOR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 05/08 9) SIDER KING ML GRANITE 1,900 nil nil 05/08 10) GAS SERINITY S.WORLD LPG nil 4,000 nil 05/08 11) VIRETO DIX CEMENT nil 12,047 nil 05/08 12) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/08 13) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 07/08 14) RONGCHI ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 07/08 15) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 50/50 08/08 16) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 10/08 17) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 16/08 18) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 16/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL