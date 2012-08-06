Aug 06-Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil TOCOM nil 12,047 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 08/01 08/04 08/06 nil 3,562 nil 19,954 3) UNITED HONOR GAC CRUDE 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil 28,500 nil 55,500 4) GAZ SERINITY S.WORLD LPG 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil 1,632 nil 2,368 5) SIDER KING ML GRANITE 08/05 08/05 08/07 TOCOM nil nil 1,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) AKAKI ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 08/03 --- 2) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 84,992 nil 08/03 --- 3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 08/04 --- 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 08/06 2) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/07 3) RONGCHI ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 08/07 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 50/50 08/08 5) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 08/10 6) BANI YAS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 08/11 7) GEORGIA.M SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/08 8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 59,000 nil nil 14/08 9) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 16/08 10) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL