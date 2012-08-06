BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 06-Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil TOCOM nil 12,047 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 08/01 08/04 08/06 nil 3,562 nil 19,954 3) UNITED HONOR GAC CRUDE 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil 28,500 nil 55,500 4) GAZ SERINITY S.WORLD LPG 08/05 08/05 08/06 nil 1,632 nil 2,368 5) SIDER KING ML GRANITE 08/05 08/05 08/07 TOCOM nil nil 1,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) AKAKI ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 08/03 --- 2) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 84,992 nil 08/03 --- 3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 08/04 --- 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 08/06 2) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 08/07 3) RONGCHI ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 08/07 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 50/50 08/08 5) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 08/10 6) BANI YAS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 08/11 7) GEORGIA.M SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/08 8) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 59,000 nil nil 14/08 9) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 16/08 10) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I