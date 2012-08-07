Aug 07-Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVAL VESSEL 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) 05/08----- ----- nil nil nil 12,047 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG (D) 01/08----- ----- nil 4,941 nil 15,013 4) AKAKI (KUW) ATL CRUDE(D) 03/08----- ----- nil 29,089 nil 58,911 5) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD(L) 06/08----- ----- 1,900 nil nil 28,100 6) TUG SHAMAN nil nil 24/05 ----- ----- nil nil nil 7) SIDER KING ML GRANITE(L) 05/08----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DARSHINI PREM BENLINE FOR MTC nil nil nil 30/07 --- 2) RATNA SHRUT JMB CRUDE nil 84,992 nil 03/08 --- 3) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 04/08 --- 4) ANNAPURNA(UAE) ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MAERSK HO ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 07/08 2) RONGCHI ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 07/08 3) OEL SHREY GSA BOXES nil nil 100 08/08 4) MOTILAL NEH JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 09/08 5) GARDENIA ATL CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 09/08 6) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 10/08 7) BANI YAS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 11/08 8) GEORGIA. SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/08 9) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 13/08 10) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 59,000 nil nil 14/08 11) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/08 12) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 18/08 13) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL