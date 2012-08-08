Aug 08-Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 05/0805/08----- nil 1,600 nil 10,447 2) M.SHUBHATREY GSA LPG 01/0804/08----- nil 4,609 nil 10,404 3) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE 03/0808/08----- nil nil 84,992 4) RONG CHI ATL LAN 07/0808/08----- nil nil 35,000 5) ANNAPURNA(UAE) ATL LPG 06/0807/08----- nil 1,495 nil 11,505 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DARSHINI PREM BENLINE FOR MTC nil -- nil 30/07 --- 2) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,598 nil 04/08 --- 3) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 07/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100 08/08 2) GARDENIA ATL CRUDE nil 93,000 nil 09/08 3) MOTILAL NEHR JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 10/08 4) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 10/08 5) BANI YAS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 11/08 6) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 12/08 7) RATNA SHRUTHI IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 12/08 8) GEORGIA.M SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/08 9) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 13/08 10) RED EAGL SSM MS/ATF 59,000 nil nil 14/08 11) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/08 12) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL