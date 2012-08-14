Aug 14- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MAERSK HONOUR ATL LPG 07/08 13/08 15/08 nil 4,554 nil 8,446 2) RATNA SHRUTHI IOS FO 12/08 12/08 15/08 34,725 nil nil 44,500 3) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE 10/08 13/08 15/08 nil 26,600 nil 43,400 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 10/08 13/08 14/08 nil 3,412 nil 3,327 5) GEORGIA.M SEAWAYS COAL 14/08 14/08 18/08 nil TOCOME nil 55,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/08 --- 2) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 13/08 --- 3) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 9,000 nil 13/08 --- 4) SWARNA KALASH ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 14/08 --- 5) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 85,100 nil 14/08 --- 6) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 14/08 2) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 15/08 3) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,947 nil 15/08 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS 59,000 nil nil 15/08 5) BOW BAHA ML PH.ACID nil 6,000 nil 15/08 6) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE nil 51,000 nil 15/08 7) MYCENAE BENLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 16/08 8) SEA FORCE ML CPO nil 12,000 nil 16/08 9) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 16/08 10) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/08 11) PRATHIBHA ATL HSD nil 13,000 nil 17/08 12) GINGA GAC BUTY.ACRELAT nil 5,000 nil 18/08 13) PINK STARS GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 19/08 14) STAR DELTA MS COAL nil 50,100 nil 19/08 15) NORDANA ANDRIA JMB MACHINERY nil 34 Pkgs nil 19/08 16) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 53,000 nil 20/08 17) STX EASTERN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 22/08 18) MILLANNIUM PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 7,000 nil 23/08 19) BEAKS CENT WW COAL nil 54,927 nil 23/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL