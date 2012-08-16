Aug 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR 15/08 16/08 16/08 nil nil 157/134 COMP 2) BOW BAHA ML PH.ACI 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil 3,000 nil 3,000 3) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 08/12 16/08 19/08 nil TOCOM nil 20,000 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF 16/08 16/08 17/08 TOCOM nil nil 59,000 5) SWARNA ATL HSD/SKO 14/08 15/08 16/08 19,000 nil nil 21,000 6) GEORGIA SEA COAL 14/08 14/08 18/08 nil TOCOM nil 34,586 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 13/08 --- 2) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 85,100 nil 14/08 --- 3) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/08 --- 4) GAZ FRATERNITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 14/08 --- 5) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,947 nil 15/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE nil 51,000 nil 16/08 2) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 17/08 3) MYCENAE BENLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/08 4) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/08 5) SEA FORCE ML CPO nil 12,000 nil 18/08 6) GINGA LANNER GAC BUTY nil 5,000 nil 18/08 7) SALAMINA ATL ATF 36,000 nil nil 18/08 8) MARIA LURA PREM WSS COAL nil 48,000 nil 18/08 9) STAR DELTA MS COAL nil 50,100 nil 19/08 10) NORDANA ANDRIA JMB MACHI nil 34 Pkgs nil 19/08 11) ZHU ZHAING ATL LAN 36,000 nil nil 19/08 12) PINK STAR GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 20/08 13) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 300/350 25/08 14) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 53,000 nil 22/08 15) STX EASTERN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 22/08 16) MILLANNIUM JMB PH.ACID nil 7,000 nil 23/08 17) BEKS CENK WW COAL nil 54,927 nil 23/08 18) APOSTOLAS IOS MOP 30,000 nil nil 23/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL