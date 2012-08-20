Aug 20- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEA FORCE ML CPO 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil 4,146 nil 7,854 2) MYCENAE BENLINE COAL 17/08 17/08 21/08 nil 10,608 nil 7,660 3) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL 18/08 19/08 21/08 nil 15,568 nil 39,432 4) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE 18/08 19/08 20/08 nil 14,237 nil 36,763 5) MARIA LURA PREM WSS COAL 18/08 18/08 20/08 nil 22,640 nil 10,943 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/08 --- 2) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 16/08 --- 3) ZHU ZHAING ATL LAN 36,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 4) NORDANA ANDRIA JMB MACHINERY nil 34 nil 19/08 --- 5) PINK STARS GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) STAR DELTA MS COAL nil 50,100 nil 20/08 2) PRATHIBHA INDRAY ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 20/08 3) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 21/08 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 21/08 5) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,217 nil 21/08 6) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 604/350 21/08 7) MILLANNIUM PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 7,000 nil 22/08 8) BEKS CENK WW COAL nil 54,927 nil 22/08 9) MISS BENEDETTA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 22/08 10) DONG-A-CALIPSO DBK RBDPO nil 7,500 nil 22/08 11) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 22/08 12) STX EASTERN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 23/08 13) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 53,000 nil 23/08 14) APOSTOLAS IOS MOP nil 30,000 nil 23/08 15) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY nil 15 WMB nil 23/08 16) ATLANTIC GLORY SW CPO nil 12,500 nil 24/08 17) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE nil 85,310 nil 24/08 18) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 24/08 19) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE nil 86,152 nil 25/08 20) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,200 nil 31/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL