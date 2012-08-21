WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Aug 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEA FORCE ML CPO 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil 4,146 nil 7,854 2) MYCENAE BENLINE COAL 17/08 17/08 21/08 nil 10,608 nil 7,660 3) RED FIN KIN-SHIP COAL 18/08 19/08 21/08 nil 15,568 nil 39,432 4) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE 18/08 19/08 20/08 nil 14,237 nil 36,763 5) MARIA LURA PREM WSS COAL 18/08 18/08 20/08 nil 22,640 nil 10,943 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/08 --- 2) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 16/08 --- 3) ZHU ZHAING ATL LAN 36,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 4) NORDANA ANDRIA JMB MACHINERY nil 34 nil 19/08 --- 5) PINK STARS GAC CRUDE nil 84,000 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) STAR DELTA MS COAL nil 50,100 nil 20/08 2) PRATHIBHA INDRAY ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 20/08 3) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 4,000 nil 21/08 4) OEL SHREYAS GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 21/08 5) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,217 nil 21/08 6) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 604/350 21/08 7) MILLANNIUM PARK JMB PH.ACID nil 7,000 nil 22/08 8) BEKS CENK WW COAL nil 54,927 nil 22/08 9) MISS BENEDETTA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 22/08 10) DONG-A-CALIPSO DBK RBDPO nil 7,500 nil 22/08 11) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 22/08 12) STX EASTERN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 23/08 13) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 53,000 nil 23/08 14) APOSTOLAS IOS MOP nil 30,000 nil 23/08 15) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY nil 15 WMB nil 23/08 16) ATLANTIC GLORY SW CPO nil 12,500 nil 24/08 17) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE nil 85,310 nil 24/08 18) SWARNA BRAHMAPUTRAJMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 24/08 19) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE nil 86,152 nil 25/08 20) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,200 nil 31/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0