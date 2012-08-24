MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 24- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MILLANNIUM PAR JMB PH.ACID(D) 23/08 23/08 24/08 53,500 5,832 nil 1,168 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) 20/08 22/08 25/08 nil 5,262 nil 3,793 3) NORDANA ANDRI JMB MACHINERY 19/08 22/08 24/08 nil nil 4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF(D) 23/08 24/08 27/08 nil nil 53,000 5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG (D) 14/08 20/08 24/08 nil 5,504 nil 2,070 6) STX EASTERN JMB CPO(D) 23/08 24/08 25/08 nil nil nil 5,000 8) TUG SHAMAN nil nil 24/05 24/05 ----- nil nil nil 9) BEKS CENK WW COAL(D) 23/08 24/08 27/08 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 24/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MISS BENEDET ATL LAN(D) nil 15,000 nil 24/08 2) APOSTOLAS-II IOS MOP(D) nil 30,000 nil 24/08 3) ATLANTIC GLORY SW CPO(D) nil 12,500 nil 24/08 4) ALLCARGO SUS GSA MACHINERY nil 15 WMB nil 25/08 5) OMVATI PREM JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,310 nil 25/08 6) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,152 nil 25/08 7) PRATHIBHA N ATL FO(D) nil 8,000 nil 25/08 8) M.KRISHNATREY GSA LPG(D) nil 20,189 nil 25/08 9) CPO CHINA ATL ATF(L) 35,000 nil nil 25/08 10) BRITTO GAC MS(L) 35,000 nil nil 25/08 11) JAG PRACHI (IOC) ATL FO(D) nil 5,700 nil 26/08 12) PRATHIB ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 26/08 13) HIGH FORCE IOS HSD(L) 42,000 nil nil 26/08 14) SPLENDOUR DIX TIMBER(D) nil 4059 Pcs nil 26/08 15) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/08 16) DONG-A-CALY DBK RBDPO(D)/CPO nil 7,500 nil 27/08 17) JAG PREETI (IOC) ATL FO(D) nil 7,000 nil 27/08 18) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 4,000 nil 29/08 19) DABEO YEOSU MS COAL(D) nil 2,000 nil 28/08 20) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,200 nil 30/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.