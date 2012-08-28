Aug 28- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) APOSTOLAS IOS MOP(D) 24/08 24/08 29/08 nil 5,862 nil 9,981 2) JAG RISHI JMB IOF(D) 23/08 24/08 29/08 nil 8,400 nil 10,790 3) M.KRISHNAT GSA LPG(D) 25/08 26/08 30/08 nil 6,917 nil 11,203 4) HIGH FORCE IOS HSD(L) 26/08 27/08 28/08 27,500 nil nil 14,500 5) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE(D) 25/08 27/08 28/08 nil 74,400 nil 11,752 6) PRATHIBHA NE ATL FO(D) 28/08 28/08 29/08 nil nil 8,000 7) BEKS CENK WW COAL(D) 23/08 24/08 28/08 nil 11,200 nil 700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 25/08 --- 2) BRITTO GAC MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 25/08 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/08 --- 4) SPLENDOUR DIX TIMBER(D) nil 4059 Pcs nil 27/08 --- 5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 27/08 --- 6) UNIQUE DEVELOPER IOS LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 27/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG PREETI (IOC) ATL FO(D) nil 7,000 nil 28/08 2) DABEO YEOSU MS COAL(D) nil 2,000 nil 28/08 3) VEDICA PREM ATL SKO/HSD(L) 40,000 nil nil 28/08 4) NIAMUL MOWLA DIX TIMBER(D) nil nil nil 29/08 5) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY nil nil nil 30/08 6) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 30/08 7) PRATHIBHA IND ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 30/08 8) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 4,000 nil 30/08 9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,200 nil 30/08 10) ZEYNE ACT STY.MON nil 900 nil 30/08 11) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 30/08 12) AMORGOS WARRI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,386 nil 30/08 13) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 250 300 nil 31/08 14) DONG-A-CALYPS DBK RBDPO(D)/CPO nil 7,500 nil 01/09 15) VISHWA DIKSH WW COAL(D) nil 30,000 nil 03/09 16) THE MERCIFU MS COAL(D) nil 68,113 nil 04/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL