MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 28- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) APOSTOLAS IOS MOP(D) 24/08 24/08 29/08 nil 5,862 nil 9,981 2) JAG RISHI JMB IOF(D) 23/08 24/08 29/08 nil 8,400 nil 10,790 3) M.KRISHNAT GSA LPG(D) 25/08 26/08 30/08 nil 6,917 nil 11,203 4) HIGH FORCE IOS HSD(L) 26/08 27/08 28/08 27,500 nil nil 14,500 5) MORNING GLORY JMB CRUDE(D) 25/08 27/08 28/08 nil 74,400 nil 11,752 6) PRATHIBHA NE ATL FO(D) 28/08 28/08 29/08 nil nil 8,000 7) BEKS CENK WW COAL(D) 23/08 24/08 28/08 nil 11,200 nil 700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 25/08 --- 2) BRITTO GAC MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 25/08 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/08 --- 4) SPLENDOUR DIX TIMBER(D) nil 4059 Pcs nil 27/08 --- 5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 27/08 --- 6) UNIQUE DEVELOPER IOS LAN(L) 35,000 nil nil 27/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG PREETI (IOC) ATL FO(D) nil 7,000 nil 28/08 2) DABEO YEOSU MS COAL(D) nil 2,000 nil 28/08 3) VEDICA PREM ATL SKO/HSD(L) 40,000 nil nil 28/08 4) NIAMUL MOWLA DIX TIMBER(D) nil nil nil 29/08 5) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA MACHINERY nil nil nil 30/08 6) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 30/08 7) PRATHIBHA IND ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 30/08 8) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 4,000 nil 30/08 9) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,200 nil 30/08 10) ZEYNE ACT STY.MON nil 900 nil 30/08 11) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 30/08 12) AMORGOS WARRI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,386 nil 30/08 13) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 250 300 nil 31/08 14) DONG-A-CALYPS DBK RBDPO(D)/CPO nil 7,500 nil 01/09 15) VISHWA DIKSH WW COAL(D) nil 30,000 nil 03/09 16) THE MERCIFU MS COAL(D) nil 68,113 nil 04/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)