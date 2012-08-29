Aug 29-Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.G.223 28/08 28/08 nil nil 2) SPLENDOUR DIX TIMBER(D) 27/08 28/08 31/08 nil 898 nil 3,161 3) M.KRISHNATREY GSA LPG(D) 25/08 26/08 30/08 nil 6,281 nil 4,919 4) UNIQUE DEVELOP IOS LAN(L) 27/08 28/08 30/08 2,400 nil nil 32,600 5) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE(D) 25/08 28/08 30/08 nil 1,000 nil 49,000 6) PRATHIBHA ATL FO(D) 28/08 28/08 29/08 nil 5,226 nil 2,774 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BRITTO GAC MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 25/08 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/08 --- 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 27/08 --- 4) VEDICA PREM ATL SKO/HSD(L) 40,000 nil nil 28/08 --- 5) JAG PREETI ATL FO(D) nil 7,000 nil 28/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) NIAMUL MOW DIX TIMBER(D) nil 19673/13735 1 nil 30/08 2) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,200 nil 30/08 3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 30/08 4) AMORGOS JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,386 nil 30/08 5) ALLCARGO GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 31/08 6) M.PARASHU JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 31/08 7) PRATHIBHA ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 31/08 8) BENGAL ORCH GAC METHANOL(D) nil 4,000 nil 31/08 9) ZEYNEP A ACT STY.MON nil 900 nil 31/08 10) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 550 31/08 11) DONG-A-CALYPS DBK RBDPO(D)/CPO nil 7,500 nil 01/09 12) NAVDHENU PU MARCONS IOF(D) nil 50,000 nil 02/09 13) THE MERCIFUL MS COAL(D) nil 68,113 nil 04/09 14) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO(L) 61,600 nil nil 04/09 15) VISHWA DIKSHA WW COAL(D) nil 30,000 nil 07/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL