Aug 30- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.G.223 28/08 28/08 nil nil 2) SPLENDOUR DIX TIMBER(D) 27/08 28/08 31/08 nil 1,205 nil 2,103 3) UNIQUE DEVE IOS LAN(L) 27/08 28/08 30/08 25,052 nil nil 27,452 4) J.L.NEHRU JMB CRUDE(D) 25/08 28/08 31/08 nil 35,970 nil 36,970 5) JAG PREETI ATL FO(D) 28/08 30/08 30/08 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BRITTO GAC MS(L) 25,000 nil nil 25/08 --- 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/08 --- 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil 27/08 --- 4) VEDICA PREM ATL SKO/HSD(L) 40,000 nil nil 28/08 --- 5) JAG LAXMI (8.90) JMB CRUDE(D) nil 85,200 nil 30/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG(D) nil 13,000 nil 30/08 2) AMORGOS WA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,386 nil 30/08 3) CHEM ROAD WING KSA CPO(D) nil 9,500 nil 30/08 4) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 550 30/08 5) NIAMUL MOWLA DIX TIMBER(D) nil 19673/13735 nil 31/08 6) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE(D) nil 50,000 nil 31/08 7) ZEYNEP ACT STY.MONOME nil 900 nil 31/08 8) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA BENTONITE(D) nil 7,200 nil 01/09 9) PRATHIBHA IND ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 01/09 10) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 4,000 nil 01/09 11) DONG-A-CALYP DBK RBDPO(D nil 7,500 nil 01/09 12) OCEAN PEGASUS IOS FO(L) 84,000 nil nil 01/09 13) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT(D) nil 12,213 nil 01/09 14) AZALEA ATL CRUDE(D) nil 92,311 nil 01/09 15) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 Nos. nil 01/09 16) NAVDHENU PURNA MARCON IOF(D) nil 50,000 nil 02/09 17) THE MERCIFUL MS COAL(D) nil 68,113 nil 04/09 18) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO(L) 61,600 nil nil 04/09 19) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 04/09 20) VISHWA DIKSHA WW COAL(D) nil 30,000 nil 07/09 21) STX JAGUAR JMB CPO(D) nil 14,000 nil 07/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL