Sep 04- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) C.G.223 nil nil 28/08 28/08----- nil nil 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 01/09 02/09----- nil 4,636 nil 1,431 3) DONG-A-C DBK RBDPO/CPO 01/09 03/09----- nil 3,600 nil 1,400 4) NIAMUL MOWLA DIX TIMBER 03/09 03/09----- nil 413 nil 19,260 5) AZALEA ATL CRUDE 01/09 03/09----- nil 48,800 nil 43,511 6) ALLCARGO SUSHEELA GSA BENTONITE 02/09 02/09----- nil nil 7) NAVDHENU PURNA MARCONS IOF 02/09 02/09----- nil 753 nil 44,103 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.SHUBHATRE GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil ----- 26/08 2) M.PARASHURAMA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil ----- 31/08 3) OCEAN PEGAS IOS FO 84,000 nil nil ----- 02/09 4) BENGAL ORCH GAC METHANOL nil 4,000 nil ----- 03/09 5) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 7,000 200 ----- 03/09 6) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil ----- 04/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SWARNA BR JMB CRUDE nil 57,000 nil 04/09 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 21,000 nil 04/09 3) ASIAN WIND ASP IOP 10,000 nil nil 05/09 4) THE MERCIFUL MS COAL nil 68,113 nil 05/09 5) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 05/09 6) JAG PADMA ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 05/09 7) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 61,600 nil nil 06/09 8) HANNAH IOS MOP nil 27,200 nil 06/09 9) AKSARA JMB CPO nil 3,500 nil 06/09 10) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 06/09 11) VISHWA DIKSHA WW COAL nil 30,000 nil 06/09 12) PRATHIBHA IN ATL HSD nil 12,000 nil 06/09 13) STX JAGUAR JMB CPO nil 14,000 nil 08/09 14) GENCO WISDOM JMC COAL nil 46,600 nil 09/09 15) ATLANTIC EAGLE IOS ATF nil 36,000 nil 09/09 16) BALITIC I.D MS COAL nil 25,668 nil 11/09 17) MYTERA MA GAC CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 12/09 18) GAZ SERINITY SW LPG nil 3,100 nil 16/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL