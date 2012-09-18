Sep 18- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) C.G.223 n.a n.a nil nil nil nil nil nil
2) CHEM ROAD K-STEAM CPO(D) 16/09 17/09 19/09 nil 2,800 nil 9,200
3) MADRID TRADER JMB MACHINERY 13/09 15/09 19/09 nil 79 nil 71
4) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG(D) 09/04 18/09 22/09 nil nil 20,000
5) CSC CORAL SW LAN(L) 14/09 17/09 18/09 30,161 nil nil 839
6) MAERSK KALEA IOS CSFO(D) 16/09 16/09 18/09 nil 3,200 nil 1,800
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.PARASHURAM (BH) JMB CRUDE(D) nil 58,000 nil 13/09 ---
2) BRITISH INTEGRITY ADSTEAM JET OIL(L) 38,000 nil nil 16/09 ---
3) AZALEA ATL CRUDE(D) nil 90,000 nil 17/09 ---
4) DESH GAURAV(13.25)JMB CRUDE(D) nil 86,763 nil 17/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.KRISHNATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 19/09
2) GARDANIA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 19/09
3) S.C.QING DAO ATL METHANOL nil 2,200 nil 20/09
4) KARA SEA (LIBYA) SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09
5) GINGA GAC BUTY nil 587 nil 20/09
6) THORE FORTUN JMB MACHINERY 102 nil nil 20/09
7) VINASHIP STAR WW TIMBER nil 7,460 nil 21/09
8) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 21/09
9) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 4,000 nil 21/09
10) INDUS FORTUNE JMC COAL nil 81,110 nil 21/09
11) NUEVA ESPERANZA GAC COAL nil 14,650 nil 21/09
12) FINOS WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 21/09
13) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 22/09
14) MAERSK IOS LAN nil 15,000 nil 22/09
15) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 3,700 nil 22/09
16) BOTTLEGIRI GI JMB COAL nil 77,140 nil 23/09
17) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 24/09
18) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 25/09
19) SCOTIAN JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 10/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL