Sep 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG 09/04 18/09 22/09 nil 4,765 nil 7,372
2) GARDENIA ATL CRUDE 19/09 21/09 22/09 nil nil nil 90,000
3) S.C.QING DAO ATL METHANOL 20/09 20/09 21/09 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.PARASHURAM (BH) JMB CRUDE nil 58,000 nil 13/09 ---
2) BRITISH INTEGRITY ADSTEAM JET OIL 38,000 nil nil 16/09 ---
3) M.KRISHNATREY GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 19/09 ---
4) KARA SEA (LIBYA) SW CRUDE nil 80,917 nil 20/09 ---
5) THORE FORTU JMB MACHINERY 102 nil nil 21/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TINOS WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 21/09
2) PRUDENT ATL SKO/HSD 40,000 nil nil 21/09
3) DESH RAKSHAK ATL FO 84,000 nil nil 21/09
4) VINASHIP STAR WW TIMBER nil 7,460 nil 22/09
5) NUEVA ESPERANZA GAC COAL nil 14,650 nil 22/09
6) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 7,000 nil 22/09
7) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 40,000 nil 22/09
8) INDUS FORTUNE JMC COAL nil 80,110 nil 22/09
9) MAERSK MATSUY IOS LAN nil 15,000 nil 22/09
10) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 3,700 nil 22/09
11) PRATHIBHA NEE ATL FO nil 8,000 nil 22/09
12) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA SALT nil 400 nil 22/09
13) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,000 nil 23/04
14) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 24/09
15) BOTTIGLERI GIORGI JMB COAL nil 77,140 nil 23/09
16) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 nil 24/09
17) KOBE GAC nil nil nil nil 24/09
18) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 200 25/09
19) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 500 27/09
20) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 29/09
21) SCOTIAN EXPRE JMB COAL nil 76,788 nil 10/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL