Sep 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA SALT(D) 23/09 23/09 24/09 nil 235 nil 165
2) DESH RAKSHAK(13.0)ATL FO(L) 21/09 24/09 26/09 nil tocome nil 84,000
3) TINOS IOS CRUDE(D) 21/09 24/09 25/09 nil tocome nil 90,000
4) MAERSK IOS LAN(D) 22/09 23/09 24/09 nil tocome nil 6,702
5) INDUS FORTUNE JMC COAL(D) 22/09 22/09 25/09 nil 30,570 nil 49,540
6) BOTTIGLERI JMB COAL(D) 23/09 24/09 26/09 nil tocome nil 77,140
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE(D) nil 58,000 nil ----- 13/09
2) M.KRISHNATR GSA LPG(D) nil 20,000 nil ----- 19/09
3) KARA SEA SW CRUDE(D) nil 80,917 nil ----- 20/09
4) THORE JMB MACHINERY 102 Pkgs nil nil ----- 21/09
5) PRATHIBHA ATL FO(D) nil 8,000 nil ----- 23/09
6) JAG PREETI ATL FO(D) nil 7,000 nil ----- 23/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TORM NECHE ATL VGO nil 40,000 nil 24/09
2) VINASHIP STAR WW TIMBER(D) nil 3,719 nil 25/09
3) MELTEMI IOS NAPHTHA (L) 20,000 nil comp 25/09
4) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE(D) nil 85,000 nil 25/09
5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG(D) nil 25,000 nil 26/09
6) OEL TRUST GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 26/09
7) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL(D) nil 3,500 nil 26/09
8) SIVA MUMBAI ATL PHOS.ACID(D) nil 8,000 nil 26/09
9) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 250/250 26/09
10) S.C.PALIGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 120 Pkgs nil 29/09
11) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE(D) nil 80,000 nil 29/09
12) TIANJIN SW COAL(D) nil 20,000 nil 29/09
13) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 63,300 nil comp 29/09
14) WADI MERCHANT COAL(D) nil 55,000 nil 30/09
15) SCOTIAN JMB COAL(D) nil 76,788 nil 02/10
16) CHEM ROAD K-STEAM PH.ACID(D) nil 10,000 nil 02/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL